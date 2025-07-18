Did Sarah Grace Patrick Ask TikTokers to Cover Her Parents' Murders?

TikTokers have come forward to say that Sarah Grace Patrick, the 17-year-old suspect in the Deadly Teen Daughter Murder Case, contacted them about using the platform to shine a light on the unsolved murders of her parents. (7/17/25) MORE

Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

older man with reddish grey hair and a mint green polo shirt

Deadly Teen Daughter Murder Case: Suspect's Grandfather Talks to Court TV

julie grant interviews attorney and kevin mcgrath

Victim James McGrath's Dad Glad Charges Refiled Against Raul Valle

booking photos of Lyle and Erik Menendez

Judge Orders DA's Office To Explain Evidence Kept Out Of Menendez' Brothers' Trial

crying teen on tiktok

Cryptic Social Media Posts From Teen Charged With Murdering Parents

Jaylen Lambert hearing

Murder Between Brothers: Jaylen Lambert Attends Motion for Bond Hearing

Jaylen Lambert

Teen Charged With Murdering Older Brother

happy middle-aged couple

Spokesperson Joins Court TV to Discuss Teen Accused of Killing Parents

closeup of defendant

Jury Reaches Partial Verdict in Preppy Party Murder Trial

Raul Valle in court with attorney

Preppy Party Murder Trial: Jury Asks To Hear Raul Valle's Testimony

Raul Valle deiliberations

Preppy Party Murder Trial: Jury Deadlocked on Murder Charge

Raul Valle Verdict

Preppy Party Murder Trial: Jury Says They're 'Hopelessly Deadlocked'

Raul Valle

Prosecutor Challenges Raul Valle's Version of Events

MORE VIDEOS