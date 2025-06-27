Diddy Trial Witness 'The Punisher' Joins Court TV

- Watch Live
Sharay "The Punisher" Hayes said he was working as an exotic dancer when Cassie hired him. It began as a standard booking but turned into what came to be known as a "freak-off." Hayes was later called as a witness in the case against Diddy. (6/26/25) MORE
