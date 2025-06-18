Doctor Who Gave Matthew Perry Ketamine Will Plead Guilty

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Dr. Salvador Placensia, who's charged with giving Matthew Perry ketamine in the month leading up to his death, agreed to plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine. In exchange, prosecutors dropped five other related counts. (6/17/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?