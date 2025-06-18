Doctor Who Gave Matthew Perry Ketamine Will Plead Guilty

Dr. Salvador Placensia, who's charged with giving Matthew Perry ketamine in the month leading up to his death, agreed to plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine. In exchange, prosecutors dropped five other related counts. (6/17/25) MORE

