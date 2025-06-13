Donna Adelson Cites Pretrial Publicity In Attempt To Move Murder Trial

Donna Adelson's attorneys brought in an expert who testified for Bryan Kohberger's defense about pretrial publicity ahead of her murder trial. Adelson is charged with masterminding the murder-for-hire of her ex-son-in-law, FSU professor Dan Markel. MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Custody Disputes, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire

Latest Videos

donna adelson in court

Donna Adelson Cites Pretrial Publicity In Attempt To Move Murder Trial

Donna Adelson & Judge Stephen Everett

Court Denies Donna Adelson's Petition to Remove Presiding Judge

Donna Adelson in court

New Wiretaps, Allegations Of Plots in Donna Adelson's Murder Case

donna adelson in court

New Trial Date Set for Donna Adelson's Murder Trial

Gessica and Isabella Sementilli speak in court

'You Ruined Our Life': Sementilli Daughters Address Christopher Austin

Donna Adelson in court

Judge Agrees To Delay Donna Adelson's Trial

judge on the bench

Donna Adelson Trial May Get Pushed Back Again

Donna Adelson testifies in court

Donna Adelson's Request For New Judge Denied

angelia solomon booking photo

Ex-Wife Arrested in Murder-for-Hire Plot of Former TV Anchor

This Is Our Story

Donna Adelson Wants Daughter Wendi's Book Excluded From Trial

aaron goodwin

Wife of 'Ghost Adventures' Star Accused in Murder-For-Hire Plot

Older woman in purple jail garb looks tense.

Donna Adelson Denied Bond

MORE VIDEOS