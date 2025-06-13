Donna Adelson Cites Pretrial Publicity In Attempt To Move Murder Trial

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
- License Trials
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
- License Trials
More results...
More results...
More results...
Donna Adelson's attorneys brought in an expert who testified for Bryan Kohberger's defense about pretrial publicity ahead of her murder trial. Adelson is charged with masterminding the murder-for-hire of her ex-son-in-law, FSU professor Dan Markel. MORE
Do you want to continue watching?