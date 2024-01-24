Donna Adelson Rehires her Son’s Attorney

- Watch Live
Donna Adelson, who is being charged with the same murder as her son, told a judge she wants his attorney, Dan Rashbaum, to represent her too. — a highly unusual situation, according to Vinnie Politan. (1/22/24) MORE
