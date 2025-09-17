Donna Adelson Seeks New Trial, Alleges Juror Misconduct, Biased Judge

Donna Adelson's defense wants a new trial for several reasons, including juror misconduct. They want to interview Juror #7, who they say posted on TikTok mid-trial, and Juror #5, who spoke about Adelson's facial expressions on a podcast. (9/16/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Custody Disputes, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire

