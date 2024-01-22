Donna Adelson Speaks in Court

Donna Adelson testified that her defense attorney, Daniel Rashbaum, will not present a conflict of interest for her. Rashbaum also represented Adelson's son, Charlie Adelson, who's serving life in prison for the murder of Dan Markel. (1/22/24)    MORE

Latest Videos

Franklin Tucker stands in court

'Completely Unacceptable': Judge Loses Patience with Defendant

Shanda Vander Ark on the stand.

Tortured Son Murder Trial: Shanda Vander Ark to Be Sentenced Tomorrow

Surveillance video shown in court

Trial Exhibit: Fotis Dulos' Movements After Jennifer's Disappearance

Splitscreen: james Crumbley, Jennifer Crumbley, and Court TV guest analyst Philip Dube.

Michigan School Shooting: Jennifer Crumbley's Trial Begins Tomorrow

Defense Attorney Jeff Laybourne delivers opening statement

Opening Statements: Defense Pins Murder Solely on Ex-Husband

Prosecutor Felicia Easter delivers opening statements

Opening Statements: Bogus Pizza Order ‘Lured Victim’ to Her Death

Donna Adelson appears in court via Zoom at her case management hearing.

Donna Adelson Speaks in Court

Michelle Troconis sits in court

Missing Mom Conspiracy Trial: Day 6 Recap

people stand inside court

Treehouse Murder Trial: Day 6 Recap

Alec Baldwin holds a gun

Inside Alec Baldwin's Indictment for Involuntary Manslaughter

Photo of Franklin Tucker and Paula Belmonte

Judge Orders Testimony from Victim Paula Belmonte Striken from Record

Alec Baldwin sits with police

Alec Baldwin Indicted for Movie Set Shooting

MORE VIDEOS