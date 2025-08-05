Donna Adelson's Defense Says Reports of a Plea Deal Are 'Not Accurate'

Donna Adelson's defense says reports she was offered time served if she implicated daughter Wendi, but turned it down, are "not accurate." Court TV reached out to prosecutors, who could neither confirm nor deny that a plea deal was offered. (8/5/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire

Latest Videos

splitscreen: Wendi Adelson/Donna Adelson

Donna Adelson's Defense Says Reports of a Plea Deal Are 'Not Accurate'

grey haired woman in orange prison jumper

Donna Adelson's Attorneys File Series of Last-Minute Motions

Donna Adelson in court

Donna Adelson Appears In Court For Motions Hearing

older woman in a sharp track suit looks downtrodden

Donna in Distress: Court TV Obtains Shocking Adelson Body Cam Video

Young woman clutches a tissue as she reads a statement in court

Isabella Sementilli Says She Won't Let Family Tragedies Define Her

Fabio Sementilli's family

Celebrity Stylist Murder: Victim's Family Speaks After Sentencing

Monica Sementilli sentenced

Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial: Monica Sementilli Sentenced

young woman sobs in court standing to give a statement

Gessica Sementilli: My Dad Was Our Pillar of Strength

Mirella Sementilli

'You Are A Demon!': Fabio Sementilli's Sister Delivers Emotional Statement

Laretta Piccillo speaks in court

Sementilli's Sister: Monica Was The 'Calculating Architect of My Brother's Murder'

donna adelson in court

Donna Adelson Cites Pretrial Publicity In Attempt To Move Murder Trial

Donna Adelson & Judge Stephen Everett

Court Denies Donna Adelson's Petition to Remove Presiding Judge

MORE VIDEOS