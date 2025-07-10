Donna in Distress: Court TV Obtains Shocking Adelson Body Cam Video

Court TV recently obtained video of Adelson's Nov. 2023 transfer from Miami to Tallahassee. She had to be taken to the hospital en route when she exhibited signs of distress. Adelson is set to return to court tomorrow for a motions hearing. (7/10/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire

