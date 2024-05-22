Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 27 Recap

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Joseph Murray, who's married to Chad Daybell’s daughter, Emma, returned to the witness stand for cross-examination. Murray said he met Lori Vallow for the first time and only time at Chad Daybell's house the day after Tammy Daybell’s funeral. (5/21/2 MORE
Do you want to continue watching?