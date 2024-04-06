Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Jury Selection Continues Monday

After a week of jury selection, a pool of 57 qualified jurors moved forward to the next round. Ultimately, 18 Ada County residents will be seated to hear the case, which includes 12 jurors and six alternates. (4/5/24)   MORE

Larry Woodcock appears in zoom interview

JJ Vallow's Grandparents Prepare to Travel to Chad Daybell's Trial

Prosecutors in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial claim Chad Daybell killed Tammy Daybell in their marital bed.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Did Chad Daybell Murder Wife in Bed?

The panel discuss whether Chad Daybell's case is stronger or weaker compared to Lori Vallow Daybell's.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Will a Jury Convict Chad Daybell?

Tom Evans, Juror number 18 in Lori Vallow Daybell's trial joins Court TV.

Juror 18 in Lori Vallow's Trial Joins Court TV to Discuss Chad Daybell

interior of courtroom

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Jury Selection Enters Day 2

split screen shows Julie Grant and Adam Cox

'Lori's Lies Divided Our Whole Family': Adam Cox Talks to Court TV

Jury selection for the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial starts next week for Chad Daybell.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Timeline of Events

Will Chad Daybell point the finger at Lori Vallow and her brother, Alex?

Will Chad Daybell Point Finger at Lori Vallow and Her Brother, Alex?

Judge delivers sentence from the bench

Judge Tells Eligio Bishop, 'You're a Master Manipulator' at Sentencing

Eligio Bishop addresses court over zoom

Polygamist Cult Leader Trial: Bishop Addresses Court During Sentencing

an empty chair at a defense table in court

Polygamist Cult Leader Trial: Watch the Verdict

