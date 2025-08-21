Erik Menendez's Parole Hearing Set to Begin Today, Lyle's Set for Tomorrow

A parole hearing is set to begin for Erik Menendez today, while Lyle Menendez's hearing is scheduled for tomorrow. The brothers were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of their parents. (8/21/25) MORE

Erik Menendez's Parole Hearing Set to Begin Today, Lyle's Set for Tomorrow

