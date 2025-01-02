FBI: New Orleans Terror Attack Was a ‘Premeditated and Evil Act’

FBI, Louisiana's mayor and other officials highlighted the timeline of Shamsud-Din Jabbar's movements, support for ISIS, and spoke about Jabbar's concern that news headlines wouldn't focus on the "war between the believers and disbelievers." (1/2/25) MORE

