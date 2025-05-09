Former Model Says Harvey Weinstein Sexually Assaulted Her at 16-Years-Old

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Former model Kaja Sokola took the stand for a second day, telling the jury that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her at 16, and it was the most horrifying thing she had ever experienced. She also said Weinstein told her to keep quiet. (5/8/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?