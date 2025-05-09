Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

Former Model Says Harvey Weinstein Sexually Assaulted Her at 16-Years-Old

Former model Kaja Sokola took the stand for a second day, telling the jury that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her at 16, and it was the most horrifying thing she had ever experienced. She also said Weinstein told her to keep quiet. (5/8/25) MORE

Smokey Robinson Accused of Sexual Assault By Former Housekeepers

Celebrity Names Mentioned At Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Jury Selection

Jury Selection To Begin For Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Federal Case

Reflecting On Lawsuit, Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Legal System 'Broken'

Alec Baldwin's Movie 'Rust' Released In Theaters, Streaming

Russell Brand Granted Bail in First Court Appearance in London Rape Case

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Rejects Last-Minute Plea Deal

'Rust' Movie to Be Released May 2

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Rejects Plea Deal Ahead of Sex Trafficking Trial

Shannon Sharpe Addresses Rape Allegations in $50M Lawsuit

Opening Statements Begin in Harvey Weinstein Rape Retrial

