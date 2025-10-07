Former NFL Star Mark Sanchez Arrested: Latest Details

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Former NFL Quarterback and FOX Sports analyst Mark Sanchez allegedly confronted and physically assaulted an elderly truck driver in downtown Indianapolis. The driver claims he stabbed and pepper-sprayed Sanchez in self-defense. (10/6/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?