Franklin Tucker Accuses Judge of Witness Tampering: 'He's a joke'

Tucker, the pro se defendant in the Treehouse Murder Trial, spoke to Court TV about Judge Jones' frustration with the pace of the case. Tucker, who wants Hon. Mark Jones disqualified, said the judge is trying to sabotage him. (1/23/24) MORE
