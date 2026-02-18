GA v. Colin Gray: Key Moments from Day 2

On day 2, jurors heard testimony from multiple students about the day of the shooting at Apalachee High School and how they've been impacted psychologically, emotionally and physically. (2/17/26) MORE

Colin Gray day 2

GA v. Colin Gray: Key Moments from Day 2

Apalachee High School shooting survivors

Apalachee High School Shooting: Student Survivors Detail Tragic Day

Nautica Williams

Student Eyewitness Gives Emotional Testimony Detailing School Shooting

GA v. Colin Gray: Key Moments from Day 1

surveillance video

Surveillance Video Shows Colt Gray Outside Classroom With Gun

classroom seating chart

Apalachee High School Teacher: 'I Could See The Bone' in Student's Wrist

Colin Gray

'Gave My Son a Gun' Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Paul Caneiro verdict

The Mansion Murders Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Austin Thompson

Teen Killing Spree Sentencing: Austin Thompson Learns His Fate

Austin Thompson Defense: 'Parole Is A Crack In The Door'

chart on screen with text

Prosecution Urges For Harshest Sentence for Austin Thompson

Photo of Austin Thompson in hospital bed

Mom: Austin Thompson Feels No Emotion After Brain Injury

