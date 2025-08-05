Ghislaine Maxwell Transferred To Texas Federal Prison Camp

- Watch Live
After speaking with officials with the Dept. of Justice, Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred from a prison in Florida to a minimum-security facility in Texas. Maxwell, who was Jeffrey Epstein's girlfriend, is serving a sentence for sex trafficking. MORE
