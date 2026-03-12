Grace Jennings' Murder: Accused Killers Are Two Former Lovers

Vinnie Politan Investigates examines whether the love triangle involving Isaac Apodaca, Kiara McCulley, and Grace Jennings fueled toxic jealousy that allegedly led to Jennings' death. (3/12/26) MORE

Love Triangles, Murder & Mayhem, Shows ,

Latest Videos

Latoshia Daniels sentenced

'Broke My Heart' Murder Trial: Latoshia Daniels Sentenced

Latoshia Daniels testifies

'Broke My Heart' Murder Trial: Latoshia Daniels Speaks at Sentencing

Brendan Banfield prosecutors

Brendan Banfield's Prosecutors Join Court TV

Brendan Banfield verdict

Au Pair Affair Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Joseph Ryan

Au Pair Affair Murder Trial: Joseph Ryan the 'Forgotten Victim'

Day 10 Brendan Banfield

VA v. Brendan Banfield: Key Moments from Day 10

Brendan Banfield defense's closing

Brendan Banfield Defense: Au Pair Juliana Magalhães' Story 'Bought, Paid For'

Brendan Banfield day 9

VA v. Brendan Banfield: Key Moments from Day 9

Commonwealth's closings in Brendan Banfield trial

Prosecution: 'Plethora of Evidence' Points To Brendan Banfield's Guilt

body language expert

Brendan Banfield's Body Language Breakdown: Was His Testimony Believable?

Brendan Banfield cross

Brendan Banfield Grilled Over Inconsistencies During Cross-Examination

Brendan Banfield direct

Brendan Banfield Details Deadly Encounter, Trying to Save Wife’s Life

MORE VIDEOS