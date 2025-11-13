iwak julius mullins

Has State Proven Its Case in the Love Triangle Beheading Trial?

There wasn't blood splatter at the crime scene where the victim was allegedly beheaded by Devyn Michaels, leading to question whether the state has proven its case in her trial. Antonio Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge. (11/13/25) MORE

Love Triangles, Murder & Mayhem, Shows ,

Latest Videos

Victoria Tippett in court

Judge Denies Bond For Victoria Tippett, Citing Danger To Community

Digital Forensics Detective Jared Spangler

Digital Forensics Det. Analyzes Defendant Devyn Michaels' SUV GPS Data

Second police interview with defendant Devyn Micha

Love Triangle Beheading: Jury Hears 2nd Police Interview with Defendant

Devyn Michaels / Robert Baker

Devyn Michaels’ Shocking Link to Killer Robert Baker, Lover of Monica Sementilli

Latoshia Daniels Verdict

'Broke My Heart' Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Yoko Willette

Love Triangle Beheading Trial: Victim's Mother Takes Stand

Devyn Michaels and Deviere Willett

Son Testifies About Father’s Death, Marriage to Devyn Michaels

Latoshia Daniels testifies

Latoshia Daniels Says Pastor’s Affair Led to Deadly Shooting

Brodes Perry video

Jury Sees Slain Pastor's Videos Talking About 'Ethical Non-Monogamy'

Huston Danker sentenced

Huston Danker Sentenced in Killing of Ryan Cooper

Defense attorney stands at lecture during closing arguments

Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial: Defense Closing Arguments

State's closing argument in FL v. Soto-Escalera

Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial: State’s Closing Arguments

MORE VIDEOS