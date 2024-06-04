Hollywood Makeup Artist Stabbed By Actor Ex-Boyfriend

Actor Nick Pasqual allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend, makeup artist Allie Shehorn, over 20 times. Shehorn was hospitalized with critical injuries but is expected to recover. Pasqual faces multiple charges including attempted homicide. (6/4/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

makeup artist Allie Shoehorn in hospital bed.

Hollywood Makeup Artist Stabbed By Actor Ex-Boyfriend

Former President Donald Trump, who is required to be in court, has maintained his innocence in the Trump Hush Money Trial, where he's accused of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments related to an alleged sexual scandal.

Jury Begins Deliberations in Case Against Donald Trump

scheffler mugshot

Charges Dropped Against Golfer Scottie Scheffler

Actor Robert DeNiro holds a press conference outside the courthouse denouncing, 'loser,

Robert DeNiro Holds Press Conference Outside Courthouse

The judge in the Alec Baldwin case denies a motion to dismiss the indictment against the actor. Baldwin is accused in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie 'Rust.'

Judge Denies Alec Baldwin's Request to Dismiss Indictment

police chief speaks at conference

Officials Will 'Respect the Legal Process' in Scottie Scheffler Case

Diddy in a red suit and sunglasses on stage.

'Diddy' Named in New Sexual Assault Lawsuit: How Will He Handle It?

Hotel hallway surveillance video.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Assaults Girlfriend in 2016 Surveillance Video

Jeff Spellerberg, who has previously worked with Alec Baldwin on set

Hollywood Propmaster Calls Alec Baldwin a 'Safety-Conscious Guy'

booking photo of Scottie Scheffler

Golfer Scottie Scheffler Arrested at PGA Championship

Arthur Aidala holds a press conference.

Weinstein Lawyer Reacts to Overturned Verdict: 'Great Day for America'

harvey Weinstein sits in a mask in court

NY Appeals Court Overturns Harvey Weinstein's 2020 Rape Conviction

MORE VIDEOS