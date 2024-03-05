If Hannah Gutierrez Was Such a Bad Armorer, Why Wasn't She Fired?

Witness after witness called out Hannah Gutierrez as being a bad armorer. So why wasn't she fired? Julie Grant and a panel of guest experts discuss. Plus, all the news that's trending in true crime. (3/5/24)   MORE

Julie Grant: Who Handed Alec Baldwin the Gun? Whose Pants Are On Fire?

Should More People Be Charged in 'Rust' Set Tragedy?

Julie Grant: Careless Armorer Caused Chaos on Baldwin Movie Set

Gutierrez Tells Investigators She's 'Not Sure' Who Handled the Gun

Reactions to Hannah Gutierrez's New Look

Brian Kohberger in Court Today: What to Expect

Julie Grant: 'The Court of Public Opinion Can Be Very Unbalanced'

'What Can't Speak, Can't Lie': What Really Happened to John O'Keefe?

Julie Grant: Appallingly Sloppy Set Could Lead to 2 Guilty Verdicts

A Closer Look at GA v. Eligio Bishop: Polygamist Cult Leader Trial

Harmony Montgomery's Legacy Will Live On Despite Jury's Verdict

Harmony Montgomery's Brother's Adoptive Father Speaks to Court TV

