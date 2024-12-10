'I'm Not an Evil Person': Deobra Redden Addresses Judge at Sentencing

Deobra Redden speaks before being sentenced saying, 'I'm not an evil person.' Redden jumped over the defense table and bench to attack Judge Mary Kay Holthus during his sentencing in Las Vegas for battery. (12/10/24) MORE

Assault, Insanity Defense

Deobra Redden Speaks

Susan Lorincz Sentenced

Susan Lorincz Is Sentenced in the Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial

Susan Lorincz speaks

Knocking Neighbor Shooting: Susan Lorincz Speaks Before Sentencing

Young male prison inmate sits stoicly as he listens to his sentencing.

Madison Schemitz's Attacker Gets Life Without Parole for Stabbing

Young male prison inmate stands before a microphone and speaks in court.

Spencer Pearson: 'I Need Serious Help, and I Have For a Long Time'

Young woman with a cane wears a mint greet tee shirt as she embraces a member of law enforcement.

Schemitz: Pearson's Decision 'Will Haunt Me For the Rest of My Life'

Young man gives a fiery dressing town to a young male defendant in a prison suit.

Bystander Who Tried to Help: Pearson 'Took the Cowardly Way Out'

Middle-aged woman delivers a victim impact statement.

Madison Schemitz's Mom to Attacker: 'I Wonder How You Sleep Every Day'

side by side of defendants mother and defendant in court

Spencer Pearson’s Mother: ‘We Tried to Get Spencer Help’

Daniel Pearson

Father Tearfully Apologizes to Son’s Stabbing Victims

Jussie Smollett appears in court

Illinois Court Overturns Actor Jussie Smollett's Conviction

male defendant in court

Jose Ibarra Guilty of All Charges in Murder of Laken Riley

