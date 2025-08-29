Informant: Donna Said 'Yes' When Asked if She Did What She Was Accused Of

Donna Adelson's former fellow inmate, Patricia Byrd, testified that Adelson offered her land, a trailer, dental work, and other gifts if she agreed to lie about Katherine Magbanua. Byrd also said that Adelson confessed to Markel's murder. (8/29/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Custody Disputes, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire , , ,

Latest Videos

Donna Adelson's

'Jail Daughter': Donna Adelson Wrote Script She Wanted Me to Recite

jailhouse informant patricia byrd

Informant: Donna Said 'Yes' When Asked if She Did What She Was Accused Of

close up of Donna Adelson's day planner

Tag # of Dan Markel's Honda Accord Listed in Donna Adelson's 2014 Planner

female defendant in court

Donna Adelson Visibly Shakes While Listening to Jailhouse Call

Judge Stephen Everett addresses gallery

Judge Admonishes Gallery Before Adelson Trial Testimony

Adelson daily wrap graphic

Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

Donna Adelson is handed a letter on the street. Pre-arrest

Donna Adelson Trial: More Witnesses Expected, State May Rest Next Week

donna adelson in court

Jury Hears Wiretapped Calls of Adelson Family, Co-Conspirators

split screen of restaurant video and transcript

Video Shows Charlie Adelson and Katherine Magbanua React to 'The Bump'

gfx of the text of a voicemail

Listen to One of Dan Markel's Very Last Voicemails

Cell phone expert Sgt. Chris Corbitt

Communications Between Co-Conspirators on the Day of Dan Markel's Murder

daily trial wrap graphic for Donna Adelson

Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

MORE VIDEOS