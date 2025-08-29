Informant: Donna Said 'Yes' When Asked if She Did What She Was Accused Of

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Donna Adelson's former fellow inmate, Patricia Byrd, testified that Adelson offered her land, a trailer, dental work, and other gifts if she agreed to lie about Katherine Magbanua. Byrd also said that Adelson confessed to Markel's murder. (8/29/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?