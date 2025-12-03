Is Lindsay Shiver a Flight Risk? | Vinnie Politan Investigates

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Vinnie Politan breaks down the love triangle involving Lindsay Shiver, the alleged murder plot against her husband, Robert, and whether she should be considered a flight risk. (12/02/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?