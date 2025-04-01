Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Announces on Instagram That She Has Days to Live

- Watch Live
Virginia Giuffre posted on Instagram that she was hit by a school bus and doctors have given her 4 days to live. Giuffre, who says she was sex trafficked, reached an out-of-court settlement with Prince Andrew for an undisclosed sum in 2022. (3/31/25) MORE
