Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Announces on Instagram That She Has Days to Live

Virginia Giuffre posted on Instagram that she was hit by a school bus and doctors have given her 4 days to live. Giuffre, who says she was sex trafficked, reached an out-of-court settlement with Prince Andrew for an undisclosed sum in 2022. (3/31/25) MORE

Civil Lawsuits, Sex Crimes

Latest Videos

austin chronister preliminary hearing

Sex Slave Assault Trial: Austin Chronister Ordered to Stand Trial

Raven-haired woman with cat-eye eyeliner and a very pale face.

Taylor Schabusiness Drops Appeal in Murder Conviction

alexander brothers accuser speaks out

Nurse Discusses Rape Allegations Against Oren Alexander

gary busey appears in court via zoom

Actor Gary Busey In Court for Sexual Contact Charges

Graphic depicting that a phone call is taking place

Sterns on Facing Death Penalty: 'You go to sleep, and then you go to heaven.'

Stephan Sterns appears in court

Stephan Sterns Fights To Keep Media Out Of Hearings

stephan sterns in court

Stephen Sterns Seen in Court Ahead of Sex Abuse Trial

close-up photo of a male with a mictophone

Texas Attorney Tony Buzbee Files to Withdraw From 15 Diddy Lawsuits

Diddy In Court

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs In Court For Pretrial Hearing

photo of John-Paul and Mica Miller

New Lawsuits Allege Pastor John-Paul Miller Attacked Underage Girls

Photo of Jay-Z

Inside Jay-Z's Lawsuit Against Former Sex Assault Accuser

Rap artist an music mogul Jay-Z.

Jay-Z v. Jane Doe: Rapper Sues Sexual Assault Accuser

MORE VIDEOS