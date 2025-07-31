Judge Denies Actor Gary Busey's Defense's Motion To Dismiss Indictment

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Actor Gary Busey attends a hearing via Zoom as his defense attempts to have his indictment dismissed. Busey faces accusations of inappropriately touching at least three women during a photo shoot at the Monster-Mania convention in 2022. (7/31/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?