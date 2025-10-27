Julian Wood's Mother: 'I Hate You With Every Fiber of My Being'

Jared and Margot Wood give heartbreaking impact statements at Bionca Ellis' sentencing, with Margot saying, 'I hate you with every fiber of my being, because of you I live in constant fear.' Julian Wood was stabbed to death by Ellis. (10/27/25)

Attempted Murder, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Bionca Ellis speaks at her sentencing

Bionca Ellis Apologizes for Killing 3-Year-Old, Learns Fate at Sentencing

Jared and Margot Wood

Julian Wood's Mother: 'I Hate You With Every Fiber of My Being'

Parise Larry verdict

Caught in Crossfire Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Defendant Parise Larry Jr. takes the stand

Caught in Crossfire Murder Trial: Defendant Parise Larry Takes Stand

Bionca Ellis verdict

Toddler Stabbed Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

breaking the rules of witness sequestration

Daisy Link's Mom, Sister Questioned Over Alleged Sequestration Violations

Anna Faraglia presents the prosecution rebuttal

Toddler Stabbed Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

Bionca Ellis' defense emphasizes the insanity defense

Bionca Ellis' Defense Emphasizes Insanity Defense During Closing Argument

Jillian Piteo presents the State's closing argument

State: 'Hold [Bionca Ellis] Accountable For What She Did to That Child'

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Sara West testifies

Psychiatrist: Ellis Had Severe Mental Illness During Fatal Stabbing

Dr. Testa said Ellis has schizophrenia, was hospitalized many times for refusing medication, and showed bizarre responses during evaluation.

Psychiatrist: Bionca Ellis Has Schizophrenia, History of Hospitalizations

Angela Reyes testifies in the case against Parise Larry

Neighbor: Larry Called Me After the Shooting, Said 'I Did Something Bad'

MORE VIDEOS