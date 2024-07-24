Julie Grant: 'Do You Believe the 'Black Swan' Was Abused?'

This episode of Opening Statements has Julie Grant and her guests examining the case, including the body language and appearance of Ashley Benefield following the first day of the 'Black Swan' Murder Trial. (7/24/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Teenage girl wearing angel wings and holding flowers

Police Arrest Ex-Boyfriend of Murdered Teen

Doug Benefield's daughter, Eva Benefield, takes the stand on day one of the Black Swan Murder Trial. Ashley Benefield is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband, Douglas Benefield.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

John Sant takes the stand in the Black Swan Murder Trial. Sant, Ashley Benefield's neighbor at the time of the shooting, takes the stand as the jury listens to the 911 call he made on Ashley's behalf.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Jury Listens to 911 Call From Night in Question

Should Baldwin Leave Well Enough Alone?

Bodycam Reveals Chaotic Officer-Involved Shooting

Juror Speaks Out About Marcia Thompson Trial

The 'Black Swan' Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Jury deliberations lasted a little over four hours in the Abused Wife or Murderer Trial where Marcia Thompson is facing trial for the shooting death of her husband, Terry Thompson.

Verdict Reached in Abused Wife or Murderer Trial

Abused Wife or Murderer Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Sarah Boone Writes Letter With 'Want Ad' Requesting a New Attorney

Abused Wife or Murderer Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Delphi Murders: Indiana Supreme Court Denies Motion to Recuse Judge

MORE VIDEOS