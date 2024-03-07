Julie Grant: Others Criminally Culpable Besides Gutierrez and Baldwin

Julie says Hannah Gutierrez's conviction was warranted because Halyna Hutchins paid for Gutierrez's carelessness with her life. However, Julie believes others besides Gutierrez and Alec Baldwin are criminally responsible for the tragedy. (3/7/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Splitscreen of Alec Baldwin and a Court TV guest.

What Might Hannah Gutierrez's Conviction Mean for Alec Baldwin?

Julie Grant with a picture of Halyna Hutchins behind her on the monitor.

Julie Grant: Others Criminally Culpable Besides Gutierrez and Baldwin

Scott Peterson at his arraignment.

Judge Grants Scott Peterson March 12 Status Hearing

Julie Grant with a picture of 5-year-old Destiny Oliver on the monitor.

'Her Daughter Was Bleeding Out While She Was Wiping Down the Gun'

Julie Grant: Defense Wasted Chance to Annihilate 'Rust' Ammo Supplier

Hannah Gutierrez in court.

If Hannah Gutierrez Was Such a Bad Armorer, Why Wasn't She Fired?

Julie with a splitscreen on the monitor of

Julie Grant: Who Handed Alec Baldwin the Gun? Whose Pants Are On Fire?

Should More People Be Charged in 'Rust' Set Tragedy?

Julie Grant on the set of Closing Arguments.

Julie Grant: Careless Armorer Caused Chaos on Baldwin Movie Set

Hannah Gutierrez in court as interrogation video is played.

Gutierrez Tells Investigators She's 'Not Sure' Who Handled the Gun

Hannah Gutierrez in court, split screen with guest analyst.

Reactions to Hannah Gutierrez's New Look

GFX of Bryan Kohberger.

Brian Kohberger in Court Today: What to Expect

MORE VIDEOS