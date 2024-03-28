Julie Grant: Stop Threatening Sebastian's Parents, Focus on the Search

- Watch Live
It's been a month since teen Sebastian Rogers went missing. His parents are understandably under the microscope, but they're also getting threats. Julie says the public needs to let police do their jobs and stop threatening the parents. (3/28/24) MORE
