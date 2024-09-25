Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

'Bastard!': Courtroom Outburst in Gallery As Autopsy Photos Shown

As a forensic pathologist displayed autopsy photos of Rachelle Brewsaugh, someone in the courtroom shouted: "Bastard!" The photos featured Brewsaugh naked with stab wounds so bad people could see intestines protruding. (9/25/24) MORE

Blonde young woman with hair in a bun and a white blouse cries in court.

splitscreen of an elderly female witness on the stand wearing a prison uniform and the male defendant sitting at the defendant's table wearing a collared shirt

Toby Madden's Neighbor Says She was Scared of Him

Splitscreen of a female witness testifying and the male defendant hunched over sobbing

Defendant Sobs as Detective Testifies About Arriving at Crime Scene

Young, blonde female witness in a floral print blouse clutches tissues on the stand

OH v. Toby Madden: Daughter of Defendant and Victim Testifies

Large, bald, bespectacled attorney speaks animatedly at a podium.

Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Splitscreen of defendant sobbing and judge on bench

Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial: Defendant Has Outburst Before Openings

Older, male defendant with grey hair and a goatee wears an orange jump suit.

Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial: Opening Statements to Begin Soon

young teenage girl looks up as she's sentenced.

Deadly Daughter Murder Trial: Carly Gregg Sentencing

Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial: Jury Selection Begins Monday

Teen girl sobs in court

MS v. Carly Gregg: Verdict Reached in Deadly Daughter Murder Trial

female attorney gives a gun demonstration in court

State: Because of Carly Gregg, We Will Never Hear Ashley's Voice Again

Home security camera footage of a home's kitchen. Teen girl is seen feeding dogs.

State's Closing: Carly Gregg Was 'Cool, Calm, Calculated... Callous'

