OH v. Toby Madden: Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial

HAMILTON, Ohio (Court TV) — An man accused of stabbing his girlfriend 55 times is standing trial in Ohio.

Toby Madden faces murder and felonious assault charges in the Oct. 2022 death of Rachelle Brewsaugh at the couple’s home. According to prosecutors, the 50-year-old victim had been stabbed in the chest, abdomen, head, back, knees, arms, shoulders, and hands.

The couple had been together for 27 years at the time of Brewsaugh’s death. According to documents obtained by Court TV, neighbors reported that the couple had only moved into the house where Brewsaugh died a week before her death.

Madden, who has pled not guilty, told police that someone else killed Brewsaugh because the couple had confiscated drugs and there was a bounty on Madden’s head. Court records show that the Butler County Sheriff’s Office caught Madden with a suitcase of 316 grams of methamphetamine in Sept. 2021. He wasn’t indicted on the drug charge until Nov. 2022, shortly after he was arrested for Brewsaugh’s murder.

Madden, now 54, is already serving a prison sentence of 11-16.5 years on the drug charge involving the suitcase of meth. He took the stand in his defense at that trial.

Madden asked to represent himself at the murder trial, but a judge denied that request twice. The defendant, who has gone through at least six defense attorneys in the 23 months the case has been pending, has reportedly been disruptive in court. Back in March, Madden had to be forcibly removed from the courtroom after he threatened to assault his attorney.

