OH v. Toby Madden: Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial

Posted at 8:28 AM, September 23, 2024
HAMILTON, Ohio (Court TV) — An man accused of stabbing his girlfriend 55 times is standing trial in Ohio.

Toby Madden faces murder and felonious assault charges in the Oct. 2022 death of Rachelle Brewsaugh at the couple’s home. According to prosecutors, the 50-year-old victim had been stabbed in the chest, abdomen, head, back, knees, arms, shoulders, and hands.

The couple had been together for 27 years at the time of Brewsaugh’s death. According to documents obtained by Court TV, neighbors reported that the couple had only moved into the house where Brewsaugh died a week before her death.

Madden, who has pled not guilty, told police that someone else killed Brewsaugh because the couple had confiscated drugs and there was a bounty on Madden’s head. Court records show that the Butler County Sheriff’s Office caught Madden with a suitcase of 316 grams of methamphetamine in Sept. 2021. He wasn’t indicted on the drug charge until Nov. 2022, shortly after he was arrested for Brewsaugh’s murder.

Madden, now 54, is already serving a prison sentence of 11-16.5 years on the drug charge involving the suitcase of meth. He took the stand in his defense at that trial.

Madden asked to represent himself at the murder trial, but a judge denied that request twice. The defendant, who has gone through at least six defense attorneys in the 23 months the case has been pending, has reportedly been disruptive in court. Back in March, Madden had to be forcibly removed from the courtroom after he threatened to assault his attorney.

DAY 1 – 9/23/24

Young, blonde female witness in a floral print blouse clutches tissues on the stand

OH v. Toby Madden: Daughter of Defendant and Victim Testifies

McKayla Madden, daughter of defendant Toby Madden and victim Rachelle Brewsaugh, was the first witness to take the stand in OH v. Toby Madden. More

Large, bald, bespectacled attorney speaks animatedly at a podium.

Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Prosecutor delivers the State's open in the case against Toby Madden, who's accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend Rachelle Brewsaugh. More

Splitscreen of defendant sobbing and judge on bench

Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial: Defendant Has Outburst Before Openings

Toby Madden broke down crying and sobbing before opening statements in the Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial even began. More

