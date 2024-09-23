Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial: Defendant Has Outburst Before Openings

Toby Madden broke down crying before opening statements in his murder trial even began. He wailed, "I'm sorry," and when he saw that the daughter he shared with the victim was in court he said through cries: "This is my family who I love." (9/23/24) MORE

Domestic Violence, Missing Persons, Court TV

Latest Videos

Emily Gordon Sampson

Missing: Where is Emily Gordon Sampson?

Splitscreen of defendant sobbing and judge on bench

Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial: Defendant Has Outburst Before Openings

Noah Andrew Martinez

Missing: Where is Noah Andrew Martinez?

Aniyahlis Luna

Missing: Where is Aniyahlis Luna?

side by side missing teen boy and man who is bounty hunter

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins the Search for Sebastian Rogers

Alexandria Swanson

Missing: Where is Alexandria Swanson?

Jaden James Dean-Bergman

Missing: Where is Jaden James Dean-Bergman?

Consuelo Carlson-DeBoo

Missing: Where is Consuelo Carlson-DeBoo?

Crystal Tequilarose Williams

Missing: Where is Crystal Tequilarose Williams?

Elijah Vue

Police: Remains Found on Private Property By Hunter ID'd as Elijah Vue

Victoria McDonald

Missing: Where is Victoria McDonald?

Azaria Saunders

Missing: Where is Azaria Saunders?

MORE VIDEOS