Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Defendant Sobs as Detective Testifies About Arriving at Crime Scene

Toby Madden had an absolute meltdown as Det. Katherine Johnson described arriving at the crime scene, the victim's injuries, and rescue efforts. Madden shook as she testified and appeared to have possibly been throwing up. (9/24/24) MORE

bodycam shows police shining a flashlight on a truck

Bodycam: Police Find William 'Bud' Ackerman's Truck After Deadly Crash

Megan McGovern wipes her eyes

Jealous Husband Murder Trial: Nanny Tearfully Recounts Finding Body

red lights on doorbell camera

Jury Sees Ring Video of Incident in Trial of William 'Bud' Ackerman

Two men with guns in a parking lot

Young Dolph Murder Trial: Cornelius Smith Testifies

splitscreen of an elderly female witness on the stand wearing a prison uniform and the male defendant sitting at the defendant's table wearing a collared shirt

Toby Madden's Neighbor Says She was Scared of Him

Jack Swerling addresses the jury

Jealous Husband Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

John Meadors addresses the jury

Jealous Husband Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

woman stands in court with attorney

Utah Woman Takes Plea Deal in Suicide Pact Killing

Judge in courtroom with man on screen

Attorneys Describe Working with Sarah Boone: 'Extremely Difficult'

Splitscreen of a female witness testifying and the male defendant hunched over sobbing

William 'Bud' Ackerman

Jury Seated in Jealous Husband Murder Trial

Kouri Richins Pretrial Conf

Kouri Richins In Court for Pretrial Conference

