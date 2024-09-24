Defendant Sobs as Detective Testifies About Arriving at Crime Scene

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Toby Madden had an absolute meltdown as Det. Katherine Johnson described arriving at the crime scene, the victim's injuries, and rescue efforts. Madden shook as she testified and appeared to have possibly been throwing up. (9/24/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?