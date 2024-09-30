Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Ohio Man Accused in Woman's Murder is Pro Se Defendant in Bench Trial

Quinton Nixon is accused in the shooting death of medical assistant Toni Westover, who was gunned down at home in the early morning hours of July 25, 2022. Nixon is representing himself. It's a bench trial, so a judge will decide his fate. (9/30/24)

Court TV, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

splitscreen: mugshot of a young man and a photo of a young woman

Ohio Man Accused in Woman's Murder is Pro Se Defendant in Bench Trial

VIDEO

Friend: Madden Said He'd Cut Off Victim's Head & Put it in Mom's Lap

splitscreen of a close up image of a knife blade and a defendant sitting at a table

Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial: Jury Sees Murder Weapon Up Close

Blonde young woman with hair in a bun and a white blouse cries in court.

'Bastard!': Courtroom Outburst in Gallery As Autopsy Photos Shown

splitscreen of an elderly female witness on the stand wearing a prison uniform and the male defendant sitting at the defendant's table wearing a collared shirt

Toby Madden's Neighbor Says She was Scared of Him

Splitscreen of a female witness testifying and the male defendant hunched over sobbing

Defendant Sobs as Detective Testifies About Arriving at Crime Scene

Young, blonde female witness in a floral print blouse clutches tissues on the stand

OH v. Toby Madden: Daughter of Defendant and Victim Testifies

Large, bald, bespectacled attorney speaks animatedly at a podium.

Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Splitscreen of defendant sobbing and judge on bench

Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial: Defendant Has Outburst Before Openings

Older, male defendant with grey hair and a goatee wears an orange jump suit.

Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial: Opening Statements to Begin Soon

young teenage girl looks up as she's sentenced.

Deadly Daughter Murder Trial: Carly Gregg Sentencing

Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial: Jury Selection Begins Monday

MORE VIDEOS