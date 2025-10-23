Interview with a Killer season 3 banner

Jury Deliberations Resume in Irish Firefighter Rape Trial

Jury deliberations resume in Terence Crosbie's trial, where the Irish firefighter is standing trial for a second time on charges that he raped a woman in a Boston hotel. Timeline reveals key details for missing girl, Melodee Buzzard. (10/23/25) MORE

Lawyer Erin Murphy argued the alleged victim was reliable despite defense claims of drunkenness.

Prosecutor Defends Alleged Victim's Credibility in Crosbie Rape Case

Terence Crosbie's defense attorney Daniel Reilly delivers his closing argument.

Crosbie's Attorney: Alleged Victim Was Too Drunk to Be a Reliable Witness

Terence Crosbie testifies

Terence Crosbie: I Had No Physical Contact With Accuser

Terence Crosbie testifies in court

Terence Crosbie: I Came To Boston For The Parade

witness testimony in crosbie trial

Irish Firefighter Rape Trial: DNA Tests 'Inconclusive', State Rests

terence crosbie arrest bodycam

Jury Sees Bodycam of Terence Crosbie's Airport Arrest

TERENCE CROSIBE IN COURT

Irish Firefighter Rape Trial: Alleged Victim Takes the Stand

Terence Crosbie's defense OS

Irish Firefighter Rape Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Terence Crosbie Prosecution OS

Irish Firefighter Rape Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

terence crosbie portrait

Irish Firefighter Accused of Raping Boston Woman on Trial

