Jury Seated in Murder Trial for Donna Adelson

A jury was sworn in for the case against Donna Adelson, the Florida grandmother accused of masterminding the plot that led to the death of her ex-son-in-law, FSU law professor Dan Markel. Opening statements are set for tommorrow morning. (8/21/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire

Latest Videos

Donna Adelson is seated next to her attorneys in court.

Jury Seated in Murder Trial for Donna Adelson

graphic image of Donna Adelson with details about the charges she faces

Potential Adelson Juror Called Back Says He Never Heard of the Case

dona adelson gfx with jury selection factoids

Adelson Trial: Potential Juror Excused Because She Handled Markel 911 Call

gfx side-by-side images of Sara Yousef and Wendi Adelson

What Potential New Evidence Might Be Presented At Donna Adelson's Trial?

donna adelson in jury selection

Jury Selection Underway in Donna Adelson Trial

Donna Adelson

Wendi Wins Fight to Quash Defense Subpoena for Donna Adelson's Murder Trial

Donna Adelson has been transferred from the Wakulla County Jail in Crawfordville, Florida, to the Leon County Jail in Tallahassee. Jury selection begins next week in the case against Adelson, who's accused in the murder of Dan Markel.

Going Back to Tally: Donna Adelson Makes Jail Transfer Ahead of Trial

Wendi Adelson testifies in court

Wendi Adelson Fights To Quash Mom's Subpoena For Murder Trial

female defendant in orange jumpsuit

Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial: Donna Adelson's Final Pretrial Hearing

splitscreen: Wendi Adelson/Donna Adelson

Donna Adelson's Defense Says Reports of a Plea Deal Are 'Not Accurate'

grey haired woman in orange prison jumper

Donna Adelson's Attorneys File Series of Last-Minute Motions

Donna Adelson in court

Donna Adelson Appears In Court For Motions Hearing

MORE VIDEOS