Jury Sees AR-15-Style Rifle Used In Mass Shooting At Georgia School

GBI firearms examiner Sarah Van Holm held up the rifle allegedly used by Colt Gray to kill four people at Apalachee High School. Colt's father, Colin Gray, is standing trial on charges that he gave his son the gun. (2/18/26) MORE

witness holds rifle

photo of a shoe

Jury Sees Photos From Scene of Shooting At Apalachee High School

Colin Gray day 2

GA v. Colin Gray: Key Moments from Day 2

Apalachee High School shooting survivors

Apalachee High School Shooting: Student Survivors Detail Tragic Day

Nautica Williams

Student Eyewitness Gives Emotional Testimony Detailing School Shooting

GA v. Colin Gray: Key Moments from Day 1

surveillance video

Surveillance Video Shows Colt Gray Outside Classroom With Gun

classroom seating chart

Apalachee High School Teacher: 'I Could See The Bone' in Student's Wrist

Colin Gray

'Gave My Son a Gun' Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Paul Caneiro verdict

The Mansion Murders Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Austin Thompson

Teen Killing Spree Sentencing: Austin Thompson Learns His Fate

Austin Thompson Defense: 'Parole Is A Crack In The Door'

