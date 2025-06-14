Kanye at the Courthouse: Rapper, Now 'Ye', Shows Up to Support Diddy

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, went to the courthouse to support Diddy but couldn't get into the courtroom because he wasn't pre-cleared. Ye went to the overflow room and watched some testimony. (6/13/25) MORE

Celebrities on Trial, Sex Crimes

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, went to the courthouse to support Diddy but couldn't get into the courtroom because he wasn't pre-cleared. Ye went to the overflow room.

