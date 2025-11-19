Karen Read Files Civil Lawsuit Against Proctor, Alberts and McCabes

Karen Read has filed a civil lawsuit against Michael Proctor, Brian and Nicole Albert, Jennifer and Matthew McCabe, and others whom she claims are involved in framing her for John O'Keefe's death. (11/18/25) MORE

