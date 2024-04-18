Karen Read Trial is Close to Having a Jury Seated

- Watch Live
It's Day 3 of jury selection. Karen Read is accused of hitting her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her car and leaving him to die. 11 jurors have been empaneled. The final panel will have 12 jurors and 4 alternates. (4/18/24) MORE
