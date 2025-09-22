Karen Read's Lawyer Calls Out Massive Cover-up, Demands Accountability

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Damon Seligson alleges police conspired to frame Karen Read, violated her civil rights, and shifted away blame. He announced at a hearing regarding John O'Keefe's family's civil suit that Read plans to expose them and demand accountability. (9/22/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?