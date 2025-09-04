'Ketamine Queen' Pleads Guilty to Supplying Fatal Dose to Matthew Perry

"Ketamine Queen" Jasveen Sangha has pleaded guilty to selling Matthew Perry the dose that killed him. Sangha pleaded guilty to 5 federal charges. She's the 5th and final defendant charged in the actor's overdose death to admit guilt. (9/3/25) MORE

