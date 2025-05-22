Kid Cudi Thanks Supporters After Grueling Day of Testimony in Diddy Case

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Rapper Kid Cudi took a moment to thank supporters on social media after they offered him words of encouragement. Kid Cudi testified that he believes he incurred Diddy's wrath because he dated Cassie while she and Diddy were on a break. (5/22/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?