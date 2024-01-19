LA Innocence Project Takes Up Scott Peterson Case

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Peterson was convicted of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci, and their unborn son, Connor. LA Innocence Project says newly-discovered evidence points to Peterson's claims that he's innocent. They say his constitutional rights were violated. (1/19/24 MORE
Do you want to continue watching?