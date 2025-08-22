Live From Tallahassee: Updates From Outside the Adelson Trial Courthouse

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
On the eve of opening statements in Donna Adelson's trial, Court TV anchor Julia Jenaé gives "Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan" a full report on jury selection and everything that happened in court today. (8/21/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?