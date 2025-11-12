iwak julius mullins

Lt.: Luke Truesdell Said He Was Relieved, 'Would Never Do It Again'

Lieutenant Todd Egli takes the stand and recalls defendant Luke Truesdell saying that 'he was relieved and would never do it again.' Prosecutors say Truesdell ambushed four people with a metal pipe inside a garage. (11/12/25) MORE

Lieutenant Todd Egli

Luke Truesdell in court

Defense Blames Defendant's Father in Metal Pipe Massacre Trial

Defendant Luke Truesdell listens as prosecutors deliver opening statements

Metal Pipe Massacre Trial: Opening Statements — IA v. Truesdell

Eric Sweeney stands in court

Judge Offers 'Path to Redemption' to Eric Sweeney at Sentencing

defense attorney addresses judge

Sweeney's Defense: 'Eric's Not A Monster'

eric sweeney in court

Experts Testify About Eric Sweeney's Mental Health Diagnosis at Sentencing

Lauren Prusiner, a defense attorney for Eric Sweeney, in court

Defense Says Eric Sweeney is 'Deeply Damaged' By Childhood of Abuse

eric sweeney in court

Prosecutor Calls Eric Sweeney 'Mass Killer,' Family Asks for Maximum Time

Austin Drummond

State Seeks Death Penalty for Quadruple Murder Suspect Austin Drummond

A police officer walks down a line of police cars with lights flashing

Gunman Targeting NFL Kills Four In Mass Shooting At NYC Office Building

Shelby Nealy sentenced

Jury Recommends Death Penalty for Shelby Nealy for In-Law Massacre

Moscow PD Chief Anthony Dahlin

Police, Prosecutors Speak Following Bryan Kohberger's Sentencing

