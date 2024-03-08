Man Rides Horse Up to 5th Floor Apartment

A man reportedly trying to make a Prince Charming-type gesture after a fight with his wife rode a white horse up five flights of stairs to their apartment. Neighbors were unhappy, as the horse apparently left a pile of feces in the lobby. (3/8/24)

