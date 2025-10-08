Mark Sanchez Sued By Victim of Alleged Altercation

- Watch Live
The victim of an alleged altercation involving Mark Sanchez has filed a civil suit against the ex-NFL QB and his current employer, Fox. Court papers claim Perry Toll, 69, has severe disfigurement and emotional distress, plus other injuries. (10/7/25) MORE
